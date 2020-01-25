Parents Meet Over Concerns About Accused Sexual Predator Out on Bond

Grapevine police are urging, “If you see something, say something.”

That was the message shared with neighbors during a meeting at Oak Grove Park Saturday amid growing concerns over a man, who's out on bond, accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Chansellor Hill, 25, faces a felony charge in that case along with two misdemeanors.

He’s currently out on a $50,000 bond as the district attorney’s office waits a grand jury's review of his case.

Hill was arrested in October after he admitted to police that he had sexually abused a 12-year-old boy multiple times in a bathroom at The REC of Grapevine.

Police said a forensic search led to pictures of those incidents on his phone.

Hill was arrested just a few weeks prior for masturbating near Silver Lake Elementary School in Grapevine, though no children were present.

In December, he was once again arrested for showing children inappropriate pictures at Hutchings Park.

Police said the latter incident actually happened in April 2018, but the parents chose not to file charges until new accusations came to light.

“Of course, as a parent, you worry about everything. And as a parent that’s not an attorney or a police officer, you wonder how the criminal justice system could allow this person out on the street,” Leigh Wambsganss said.

Wambsganss, along with Melanie Hoffman, organized Saturday’s meeting after they saw parents share other accusations against Hill on social media.

Grapevine police encouraged those present to call 911 if they saw Hill near The REC or any Grapevine-Colleyville ISD school, where he’s no longer permitted. They also want to know if he has contact with a person under the age of 17, which is a violation of his bond.

“We want to actually stop this. Is a crime being committed? Is this something that could affect bond? You know, let our officers go out there and see it,” said Grapevine police spokesperson Amanda McNew.

Wambsganss said she’s left wondering if October’s alleged assault could have been prevented if prior concerns had been raised.

“I know people are compassionate to the mental situation and sure we should absolutely be compassionate to that,” Wambsganss said. “The problem is so many parents are posting on Facebook, and they’re not calling 911 when things happen. We’ve learned so many things through social media that no one turned in that would’ve been criminal charges before some of these felony cases.”

NBC 5 went to Hill's home to seek comment Saturday. A family member said they had nothing to say.