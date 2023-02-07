Prosper ISD held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss how to fill a school board seat left empty by the now-former school board president.

Andrew Wilborn resigned a day after he was arrested on child indecency charges last month.



For the first time since then, parents had the chance to confront district leadership.



“We're getting sick and tired of it,” said Prosper parent Mike Bennett during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting.

“It is so bad right that the lines between right and wrong have been blurred,” said Prosper parent James Pope.

Wilborn was arrested two weeks ago and charged with child indecency. He's accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old at a church function in Dallas last April.

“It was heart-wrenching. It took all the air out of me,” said Pope.

Wilborn led several confrontational meetings last semester as parents questioned the district after one family's lawsuit allegedly revealed two young students had been allegedly abused by a school bus driver.



Prosper ISD says it was unaware of Wilborn's criminal allegations until his arrest.

“This community has been rocked the last several months,” said Pope.



Tuesday, the district called a special meeting to discuss how to replace Wilborn's now vacant seat.



Most parents urged the board to allow voters to decide instead of the board appointing its next member. “Based on previous history of the board, we do not trust you to appoint another person to the board as the one you appointed as president was just arrested,” said one parent.



After hearing from about a dozen parents, the school board went into executive session at 6:20 p.m.



As of 8:35 p.m., the board was still discussing how to fill the vacant seat behind closed doors.