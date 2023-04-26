Jury Awards More Than $800 Million to Parents of Woman Killed in 2019 Dallas Crane Collapse

A Dallas County jury has found a real estate developer guilty of negligence and awarded her parents family more than $800 million in damages after a crane crashed into an apartment building, killing a woman nearly four years ago.

In June 2019, 29-year-old Kiersten Smith was in her Old East Dallas apartment at the Elan City Lights when a summer storm sent a crane crashing into her building.

Smith, her family said, was in the process of planning a wedding and was sitting on a couch while her fiancé cooked a meal when the crane smashed through her roof, killing her.

Her parents, Michele Williams and James Kirkwood, filed a lawsuit alleging gross negligence on the part of the developer, Greystar, and Bigge Crane and Rigging, the company that leased the crane and operator to the developer.

Greystar and Bigge said the collapse was due to operator error, though each said the other was responsible for the operator and equipment. Bigge argued they loaned the crane and operator to Greystar and that Greystar was responsible for its operation.

After deliberating more than six hours Wednesday, the jury found Greystar guilty of negligence.

The jury however agreed with Bigge's argument, and they were not found negligent.

"It was not caused by anything that Bigge did, and again Bigge of course extends it's total condolences to the family," said Darrell Barger, lead attorney for the crane company.

As part of the judgment, the jury awarded Smith's mother $50 million for loss of companionship, $140 million for mental anguish, $50 million for future mental anguish and another $100 million. The jury awarded Smith's father $3 million for loss of companionship, $7 million for mental anguish, $4 million for future mental anguish and an additional $6 million. Further specifics about the judgment are expected to be released later Wednesday.

Jason Itkin, the attorney representing Smith's family, said they were asking for a judgment that would hold the companies accountable.

Greystar declined to comment to NBC 5 after the verdict was announced Wednesday afternoon.