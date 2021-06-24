Fort Worth Independent School District

Parents and Teachers to Get a Break, Fort Worth ISD Will Buy School Supplies

Fort Worth ISD announces it will cover the cost of school supplies for the upcoming school year.

In this file photo, Crayola LLC crayons and other school supplies sit for sale in the back to school section inside a Target Corp. store in Torrance, California, U.S., on Tuesday, August 20, 2013.
Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Whether it's dealing with long lines or stressing over the cost, each year, parents and faculty are faced with the burden of buying school supplies for their children. This Fall, Fort Worth ISD will foot the bill by purchasing supplies for all elementary students.

In Tuesday's board meeting, Deputy Superintendent Karen Molinar announced that the District would pay for all enrolled elementary school students for the 2021-2022 school year.

"This assures that every child, regardless of income level, will have immediate access to the personal tools needed for instruction on day one," said Mrs. Molinar.

At the secondary level there is no single school supply list due to the fact that all students have a unique schedule with varying courses.

However, the district will provide a supply budget of $200 per teacher to be used to support instruction at the secondary level.

To help fund this effort, about $4.5 million will be provided to FWISD from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund.

