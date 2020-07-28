back to school

Parent Preseason: Prepping for a Different Look of Back To School

By Laura Harris

NBCUniversal, Inc.

It’s no secret, this school year is going to be different from anything anyone has ever seen. NBC 5 is taking a timeout with some local teachers giving parents a playbook to success.

The objective is to get ready now to be prepared for whatever the school year may bring your way in the next few months.

Elementary school students really need to start preparing as early as possible, according to reigning Dallas ISD Elementary School Teacher of the Year, Eric Hale.

He has three tips for parents of elementary school-aged children they can put into practice now.

“You have to find at least 45 minutes a day whether its medication, going for a walk, knitting, sewing, whatever it might be. You are the quarterback or the captain of the team as the parent. How your mental state goes, it’s going to affect the children that you serve,” Hale said.

Hale said a good defense is necessary as well.

“Healthy snacks and healthy dinners for your child right now. We want your child to have the best immune system possible because we don’t know what school is going to look like,” Hale said.

He also talked about the importance of getting outside, safely.

Finally, proper rest.

“Starting now, elementary children should be up no later than 8:30 and they need to be in the bed no later than 8:30,” Hale said.

back to schoolcoronavirusdallas isd
