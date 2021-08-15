Parent of Boy With High-Risk Health Issues Asks Mansfield ISD to Consider Mask Mandate

Nine-year-old Moses Conatser has had three open-heart surgeries, all by the time he was three years old.

His mom, Lisa Conatser, said he’s at a higher risk for a respiratory illness.

“He has a single ventricle, which amazes me that he is walking around literally, with a half a heart. So his oxygen levels have always been lower than the normal person’s oxygen levels,” said Lisa Conatser

We first met Moses in 2015, when Dallas-Fire Fescue made a special visit to put a smile on his face.

Six years later, he’ll be a fourth-grader at Elizabeth Elementary School.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my friends,” said Moses Conatser.

Mansfield ISD told NBC5 it’s offering a 12-week virtual option for students in kindergarten through sixth grade, who aren’t eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’re in a very small space with three kids, our jobs don’t allow us to work from home, and so we’re talking about it like we’re going to try to see if we can figure it out, but really, the mask mandate is what I’ve been emailing the school board about,” said Conatser.

Mansfield ISD said masks are still optional.

Conatser hopes the district changes its mind - to protect her son and kids like him.

“It would make me feel so much more at ease and safe for sending my son to school,” said Conatser.

Mansfield ISD said parents do have to apply for virtual learning by Monday, Aug. 16 by 11:59 p.m.

Virtual learning starts on Aug. 25, one week after the start of in-person classes.

More information can be found on the Mansfield ISD website.