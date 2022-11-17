Parent Brings Gun to Fight on Arlington Martin High School Campus

An Arlington ISD parent was arrested Thursday afternoon, accused of bringing a gun to a fight between a group of students on a high school campus, police say.

In a statement, Arlington police said a school resource officer at Arlington Martin High School was called shortly before 1:30 p.m. to a fight between a group of students on school property, near one of the parking lots. As the officer headed to the area the officer learned one of the people involved was armed.

While additional officers responded, police learned that a parent of one of the students heard about the fight, drove to the school and got out of her vehicle while holding a gun, police said.

The woman, identified as 39-year-old Dayne Kacir, did not fire any shots and officers say they "do not believe she pointed the gun at anyone," the statement said.

In a letter to parents, school principal Marlene Roddy said Kacir never entered the school campus.

"I want to reiterate to you that the safety of our staff and students is our No. 1 priority," Roddy wrote. "Keeping everyone safe starts at home and includes you. There is no place for weapons for students or parents at any Arlington ISD location. We need your help to reinforce that. Thank you for partnering with us to keep Martin High School a safe school."

Kacir was arrested on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon in prohibited places for bringing the gun on school property.