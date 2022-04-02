Parade Celebrates Six Southern Dallas Schools Who Won State and National Titles

Southern Dallas brimmed with pride while honoring the six Southern Dallas schools that won state and national titles.

“I’m proud of them. I know how hard they had to work and the things they had to go through,” said David Peavy, Head Boys Basketball Coach at Duncanville High School.

The athletes and their marching bands showed off their school spirit during the Parade of Champions.

“We’re here because we won State for the fourth time in a row,” said Davion Sykes, a basketball player for Duncanville High School.

City and school district leaders celebrated South Oak Cliff, Duncanville, DeSoto, and Madison High School, as well as Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy.

Paul Quinn’s own men's basketball team brought home a national title.

“The culture of champions in the Southern part of our city is extraordinary,” said Michael Sorrell, President of Paul Quinn College.

Sorrell said it’s time for well-deserved recognition in South Dallas.

“If you believe the narrative that some people push about the Southern sector of the city, nothing good comes from here - that’s just not true,” said Sorrell.

The Southern Dallas schools were honored to be in the spotlight.

“This is not the stepsister of Dallas. If anything, on a number of issues, we are leading the way,” said Sorrell.