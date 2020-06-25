Pantego

Pantego Town Hall Closing Out of COVID-19 Concerns

Recently, most residents have conducted their business with the town either by phone, email, online or through the mail

NBC 5 News

Pantego is closing the lobbies of its town hall due to the lack of visitors during the pandemic and out of caution for rising COVID-19 numbers in Tarrant County.

In addition to the town hall, the police department and municipal court building are cutting down in-person interactions for the time being.

Municipal court dockets are still being conducted as scheduled under strict guidelines and precautions as approved by the state and municipal judge.

Residents and businesses will have to call or email town hall, the police department or the court if they have questions or need assistance. Otherwise, town services are still running.

