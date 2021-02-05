Pantego Police Ask for Help Identifying Armed Robber Recorded on Video

Pantego police are asking for help identifying the man who pointed a gun at an employee during an armed robbery at a mobile phone store last week.

According to police, a man walked into the Cricket Wireless store on the 2300 block of West Park Row Drive at about 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 29 and pointed a silver handgun at an employee.

The man then forced the employee to give him all the phones kept in the store's safe. After putting the phones in a black duffle bag, he then pulled out another bag and ordered the employee to empty the cash register.

Once the money was in the bag, the robber ran out of the store.

No injuries were reported.

Pantego police released surveillance video from the store which shows the armed robber, who appears to be white or Hispanic, wearing a royal blue sleeveless hoodie, with a grey long-sleeve shirt underneath. The man was also wearing black track-style pants with two small white stripes down each leg and what appears to be an older pair of white Air Jordan double strap shoes. The man was also wearing a ballcap and face mask.

The investigation into the armed robbery is ongoing.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video is asked to contact the Pantego Police Department or call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477). Tipsters are always anonymous and a reward of up to $1,000 will be offered to anyone who provides a tip that leads to an arrest for a crime or a criminal case cleared.