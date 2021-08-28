Pantego Mayor Resigns After 5 Years in Role

After five years in the role, the mayor of Pantego is stepping down "to concentrate on family and business interests."

Doug Davis, who was elected in May 2017, resigned on Thursday after more than four decades working for the town as a police officer, police chief, city manager and mayor.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

City Councilmember Russ Brewster took over as acting mayor.

"It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Pantego, but it is time for me to concentrate on family and business interests," Davis wrote in his resignation letter. "I have been proud to serve with a dedicated professional staff and city council who has strived to provide the highest level of service to the citizens of Pantego and I am confident they will continue to do so in the future."

Pantego is an Arlington enclave of just more than 2,500 residents.