Panera Bread's Store-Bought Soups Recalled Following Reports of Contamination: USDA

The North Texas brand says they're recalling some of their store-bought soups after reports of glove pieces in their product.

Blount Fine Foods, the McKinney-based food manufacturer, is recalling approximately 6,384 pounds of chicken tortilla soup products after reports of contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall Friday after several consumers complained of finding pieces of gray nitrile glove in their food. 

FSIS said they're recalling the 16-oz. plastic containers of "Panera Bread at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup" with lot code 070121-1V and "Use By 09/09/2021".

The recalled products also bear the establishment number "P-13130" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

FSIS expressed their concerns that the products may already be in consumers' homes as the fully cooked, ready to eat, chicken tortilla soup has been shipped to retail locations in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, and Texas.

Blount Fine Foods said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products but recommends that anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact their healthcare provider.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Blount Fine Foods Customer Care Team at 866-674-4519 Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 a.m. EST.

If you'd like to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product visit https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

