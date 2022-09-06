Panel Releases Final Report, Recommendations on Fort Worth Police Reform

Panel members studying Fort Worth policing have released their final report on recommended police reform.

The panel of criminal justice experts was created in late 2019 after Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed in her home by ex-Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean. The panel’s work was intended to build upon the work of the city’s Task Force on Race and Culture.

After a series of delays, Dean's trial is currently scheduled to begin after Thanksgiving.

Dr. Alex del Carmen, director of Tarleton State University’s Institute of Predictive Analytics in Criminal Justice, served as co-chair of the panel. Carmen said it is his hope the findings will ensure the police department will learn and grow.

“We’re here to tell you, we’re going to tell you how it was. And how it is, we’re not going to sugar coat it,” del Carmen said. “We believe the community deserves the truth. We believe the police department deserves the truth. We believe you as the leaders deserve the truth as well.”

The panel’s final report was presented Tuesday to Fort Worth city council members. Several areas were examined including crisis intervention, the use of force, and escalation. According to the report, experts found “significant incidents” of officers failing to de-escalate and at times, using unauthorized force.

Panel co-chair Dr. Theron Bowman, former Arlington police chief, said one of the recommendations was to adopt what’s known as the “LEED” model. The model encourages officers to “listen and explain with dignity and equity”, according to Bowman.

He used a traffic stop as an example.

“If the officer goes up to car, is profane, calls him, whatever, just like you, if you had that experience, you’d be unhappy with the officers. Unhappy with the outcomes. More likely to resist,” he explained.

Panelists are also recommending the police department adopt a formal bystander program, which encourages officers to intervene if they see another officer engage in conduct or behavior that’s inconsistent with the policy

“Just as important, audit the implementation on reporting and review use of force. What gets measured, gets done,” Bowman said. “You can’t expect what you don’t inspect.”

Fort Worth police chief Neil Noakes said the department was not perfect, but he said the goal is to be better. Noakes answered questions from city council members, including questions on updated policies.

“We’re making sure officers are using their tasers in appropriate ways and not for brandishing,” he said.

The panel commended steps already taken by the police department, namely community policing. The report highlighted the department’s existing Neighborhood Police Officer (NPO) program, encouraging the department to build on the program.

While more work needs to be done, they say progress is being made.