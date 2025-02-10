Panel recommends increasing Dallas PD hiring goal by 75 officers this year

Interim Dallas Police Chief Michael Igo said he will need to review the impact on staffing of a proposal to increase the number of new police hires from 250 to 325 by the end of September.

The comments came after a 5-member city council committee advanced the hiring goal for consideration by the full city council later this month.

“Before I say a certain amount, I just want to make sure that structure is in place,” Igo said.

The public safety committee chair earlier proposed moving the hiring goal to 400. Council member Cara Mendelsohn said she believed Dallas PD could reach the goal by moving some non-sworn staff to parts of the recruiting effort.

“We need you to pull the officers, we need you to pull the professional staff, we need to actually think outside the box,” Mendelsohn said.

Igo shared concerns with the committee on the potential impacts on patrol and investigative staffing that would result from directing more resources to achieve a goal of hiring 400 new officers.

“Probably minimum 10 to 20 from the sworn (officer) positions, probably on the higher end of that.”

Mayor pro-tem Tennell Atkins amended the resolution to reach a hiring goal of 325 officers.

Atkins originally proposed a goal of 300 officers this year, stepping up by 50 for each of the next two years, reaching 400 officers by 2026.

Council member Gay Donnell Willis reiterated the challenge Dallas faces in attracting officers into the profession is shared by other major cities too and said the 325 hiring target is a more realistic goal.

“There’s not anyone sitting out there that doesn’t know that this would bring relief to add officers, but it's what’s realistic and it’s what the recruiting team is doing,” Willis said.

Igo told reporters afterward he still needs to review what the potential impact of the 325 hiring goal for this year will be on the department.

“So, increasing the numbers I definitely understand that concern, but before I say a certain amount I just want to make sure that structure is in place,” Igo said.

Dallas PD has 3,168 officers as of the end of January, with a net gain of 46 officers since the fiscal year started October 1.

Dallas voters last fall approved a ballot measure requiring DPD to move to 4,000 officers.

Damien LeVeck with Dallas Hero, the group that gathered signatures to place the public safety charter amendment on the ballot, said council action Monday showed a good faith effort to respond to voters but remained skeptical hiring numbers will increase.

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” LeVeck said.

The most recent police academy, Class 404, started in January with 54 recruits.

Dallas City Manager Kim Tolbert last week proposed a mid-year shift in budget priorities that would take $7.7 million in unused pandemic relief funds set for other projects and redirect it to Dallas PD for hiring and retention efforts.

A vote on moving those dollars is expected by the full city council later this spring.