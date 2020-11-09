Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month in DFW

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month with World Pancreatic Cancer day observed on Nov. 19.

During November, The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) urges people to act in the fight against the world’s toughest and deadliest cancers. Pancreatic cancer is an extremely difficult disease to diagnose and treat.

With the passing of longtime, syndicated game show host Alex Trebek, civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, just to name a few, a new light is being shined on the disease.

In North Texas, there are ways to get involved, specifically on Saturday, November 14. The DFW affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network will be hosting their flagship event, PurpleStride DFW, the Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer virtually this year.