The National Weather Service canceled all watches and warnings for North Texas as storms that packed a punch earlier Sunday fell apart.
An NBC 5 viewer recorded video of a tornado near Santo in Palo Pinto County about an hour west-southwest of Fort Worth.
Those tornadic storms left a trail of damage. An NBC 5 crew found an 18-wheeler overturned on I-20 near Santo.
And NBC 5 crews found damage in the Palo Pinto County town of Gordon, where a possible tornado left a trail of damage.
Gordon ISD has canceled classes on Monday because of the extensive damage.
A storm survivor said, "Pray for us."
The National Weather Service will have to send out a survey team to determine the severity of the storms.