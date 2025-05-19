The National Weather Service canceled all watches and warnings for North Texas as storms that packed a punch earlier Sunday fell apart.

An NBC 5 viewer recorded video of a tornado near Santo in Palo Pinto County about an hour west-southwest of Fort Worth.

Those tornadic storms left a trail of damage. An NBC 5 crew found an 18-wheeler overturned on I-20 near Santo.

An 18-wheeler has been overturned on I-20 at 281 near Santo, traffic is backed up and a billboard was also heavily damaged. A tornado is believed to have moved through the Palo Pinto County town.

And NBC 5 crews found damage in the Palo Pinto County town of Gordon, where a possible tornado left a trail of damage.

The Palo Pinto County town of Gordon was hit by a tornado on Sunday. Gordon ISD has canceled classes on Monday because of the damage in area.

A storm survivor said, "Pray for us."

The National Weather Service will have to send out a survey team to determine the severity of the storms.