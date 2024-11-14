Israel-Hamas War

10 arrested in Dallas demonstration outside Global Conference for Israel

Demonstration outside Dallas hotel where a pro-Israel conference was being held was peaceful Thursday

By NBCDFW Staff

Dallas police say 10 people demonstrating outside the Anatole Hotel Thursday afternoon were arrested as a pro-Israel conference got underway inside.

Several people from a group believed to be pro-Palestinian supporters were led away in zip ties.

From Texas Sky Ranger, it looked like they were blocking an entry into the hotel parking area. Dallas police said those arrested were expected to be charged with obstructing a highway and were warned against criminal trespass.

The demonstration has been peaceful, and those taken away by police officers did not appear to resist.

Inside the hotel, the Global Conference for Israel was getting underway. Several hundred people were expected to attend the three-day event.

The conference runs from Nov. 14-17.

