Package with late Korean War veteran's keepsake stolen, Dallas grandson says

A Dallas man is heartbroken after he said a memento honoring his late grandfather was stolen in a package delivered to his North Dallas apartment.

"There are some things that have such a higher sentimental value than actual monetary value," said Alexander Moffitt, who goes by Alex.

His grandfather, Merle Eugene Holsen, died at 96 in January 2024.

"My grandfather was the purest human being on planet Earth. Devoutly a Christian man, I don't have a single memory of ever seeing him upset about anything," reflected Moffitt. "He lived life the way that you were supposed to and just a tremendous role model."

Holsen, who was born and grew up in Illinois, spent most of his adult life as an educator and served as a superintendent for a school district.

Before that, he joined the Illinois Army National Guard and was a First Lieutenant who fought in the battle on Pork Chop Hill. He received two Bronze Stars for Valor and a Meritorious Service Award.

As a veteran, he participated in Honor Flight, a program that flies veterans to Washington, D.C., to see monuments and celebrate their service.

Moffitt said that after his grandfather died, the family had the shirt he wore on the trip made into a teddy bear to keep as a keepsake to remember Holsen.

He said his mother had the Teddy Bear shipped to Dallas, where Moffitt lives.

"My mom texted me asking if I had gotten there. I said, 'No," explained Moffitt.

Once he realized he was supposed to receive the package, he felt heartbreak.

"The very first thought I had was that I lost him again," expressed Moffitt.

After speaking with neighbors across the hall who have doorbell cameras, they were able to see the package by his door in the video. Moffitt said, unfortunately, the cameras didn't capture the moment it vanished, only the before and after.

"Becasue of the way that the doorbell cameras were set up, we don't have footage of the package actually being taken. We just have basically snapshots of, it was here at this time, and it wasn't here at this time," explained Moffitt.

He said there was a video of an unknown person in the hallway who appeared to be with a food delivery service, but that's it.

"We hadn't had an issue with packages going missing, so it was kind of a shock to everybody," said Moffitt.

He filed a police report and said he remains hopeful.

“I hope this person, whoever they are, has the human decency to return the package," said Moffitt. “Of course the memory of my grandfather lives on and will always live on, and I will always have a piece of him with me, but that was literally a physical piece of him.”