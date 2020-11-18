Owner of Nine Band Brewing in Allen Indicted on Charges Relating to Murder, Wire Fraud

The owner of Nine Band Brewing in Allen has been indicted in connection with the shooting death of a 62-year-old man in Carrollton.

According to the Carrollton Police Department, Keith T. Ashley is accused of staging James "Jim" Seegan's death to look like a suicide.

Seegan's wife found her husband dead of a gunshot wound to the head when she returned to their home on Cannes Drive on the evening of Feb. 19, police said.

Police said Seegan's wife found a typed note next to him indicating that he died by suicide.

Over the course of a nine-month investigation, detectives found evidence that Ashley had incapacitated Seegan before murdering him in an attempt to gain control of his finances, police said.

According to police, Ashley was Seegan's friend and financial advisor who would periodically visit the Seegan home.

Police said that during the investigation, detectives also identified several other victims of a "Ponzi"-type scheme orchestrated by Ashley.

The federal indictment alleges that from December of 2013 through May of 2020, Ashley devised a scheme defraud victim investors and obtain money and property under false pretenses, representations and promises.

Ashley was taken into federal custody near his home in Allen on Nov. 13, 2020 on related wire fraud charges.

He is currently being held in Fannin County Jail.