North Texas Gymnastics Coach Charged With Sexually Abusing a Child: Police

The owner of a gymnastics center in Farmers Branch has been arrested and charged with sexual assault, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers from the Crimes Against Children Unit, with the assistance of the U. S. Marshal Violent Criminal Task Force, arrested Edouard Iarov, a 69-year-old gymnastics coach and owner of Elite Gymnastics, on Friday.

Police said Iarov was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child, a first degree felony.

The Dallas Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit is asking for the public's assistance in helping to identify any other possible victims associated with this arrest.

Any victims or anyone with information about any victims are asked to contact Detective Dwayne Cooper at 214-275-1329 or via email at dwayne.cooper@dallascityhall.com.