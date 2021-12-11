farmers branch

North Texas Gymnastics Coach Charged With Sexually Abusing a Child: Police

police lights
File

The owner of a gymnastics center in Farmers Branch has been arrested and charged with sexual assault, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers from the Crimes Against Children Unit, with the assistance of the U. S. Marshal Violent Criminal Task Force, arrested Edouard Iarov, a 69-year-old gymnastics coach and owner of Elite Gymnastics, on Friday.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said Iarov was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child, a first degree felony.

The Dallas Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit is asking for the public's assistance in helping to identify any other possible victims associated with this arrest.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 20 mins ago

Man Killed in Auto-Pedestrian Crash Near Bishop Arts: Police

Denton County 3 hours ago

DCTA Bus Service Scheduled to End in Lewisville, Riders Encouraged to Use GoZone

Any victims or anyone with information about any victims are asked to contact Detective Dwayne Cooper at 214-275-1329 or via email at dwayne.cooper@dallascityhall.com.

This article tagged under:

farmers branchcoachgymnasticssexual assault
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us