‘With so many changes going on, I still feel a lot of hope,' says owner of North Texas wig company as they brace for tariffs

Suran Yoo, the owner of Silk or Lace in Plano, said while she would love to manufacture her wigs in the U.S., all of her products come from China. She's anticipating a significant rise in costs.

Wednesday afternoon President Trump announced a 90-day pause on most new tariffs for most countries but increased the tariffs for China to 125%.

Local North Texas companies that import products from China are bracing for the impact, including a wig company in Plano.

"It's becoming so real, I actually had a conversation with my factories late last night and they gave me initial communication that the tariffs are going to hit at the end of this month, the beginning of May. We don't know what that percentage is going to look like with ongoing negotiations. It is very likely that we are going to be hit with a significant amount in rise of costs for our goods in just a matter of weeks," said Suran Yoo, owner of Silk or Lace in Plano.

Yoo, whose company turned 5 years old on Wednesday, started the wig and topper business after her own journey with hair loss.

"I wanted to give back and devote sort of my own personal passion into giving women that same sort of magic that I felt when I found hairpieces," expressed Yoo as she reflected on losing her hair at the age of 23.

"And when you're talking about in your 20s, being a young adult, dating, getting your first job out of college, it was a traumatic experience for me," said Yoo who spent five years looking for a solution and found a confidence boost when she discovered hair pieces.

"For me it wasn't really about feeling pretty again; I was looking in the mirror and feeling like myself again," explained Yoo.

After years of planning, she opened the business in April of 2020, just a month before the world shut down due to COVID-19. They weathered the storm and are now bracing for the next obstacle: tariffs.

"I feel like resilience is in a small business DNA, and we did this with COVID, you know, we will find creative solutions," said Yoo.

The realistic-looking hair pieces are made of human hair that is hand tied to a cap that camouflages with a person's skin to make it look as though the hair is naturally growing from the scalp.

"We serve women with alopecia, thin hair, hair loss and medically related hair loss, such as chemo clients, who come in and want a realistic solution," said Yoo.

Her company has two lines, a lightly worn section, which starts around $900. Their handmade high-quality wigs start around $1,600.

She said because everything is happening so quickly, they're lacking the resources to transition.

“We have looked for manufacturing options in the USA, I would love to have pieces made in the US, I would love, when I can, hire locally, but with this being such a specialized project, again, individual hand tied pieces onto lace, it’s very laborious and it requires a specific expertise we're not able to find locally. So we have to keep importing from China," said Yoo, who hires staff locally for the shop in Plano.

"This is industry-wide; it's not just our company, all of our wigs are made in China," said Yoo.

She said in the short term they'll weather it out, but long term, it will be tricky.

"I hope that' we're going to look for some sort of policy coordination, whether it happens in the local or national governments on assistance, or incentives or some sort of grants that will allow us to go through that transition," explained Yoo.

Michael Davis, an economist in the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University, said the constant changes make it confusing for businesses.

“First, the tariffs are going to be permanent, and then some people say, 'Well, we're going to negotiate and now we have this 90-day suspension, but we're focusing on China.' It changes not just every day, feels like it changes every hour, and that makes it really hard for businesses to do business," said Michael Davis, an economist in the Cox School of Business at SMU.

He said that with the summer season around the corner, many companies are already beginning to order shipments for the fall season.

"If you don't know what it's going to cost you, how do you decide how much to order, and how do you decide how you're going to price that stuff?" questioned Davis. "It's just the uncertainty is a huge burden on small businesses, and we know small businesses have a really tough road ahead."

Especially since many businesses, like Yoo's, don't have the capital upfront to buy in bulk for the long term.

"Even a really successful small business, you can't just go borrow $50 million. You're funding your inventory largely out of cash flow, and if you don't know what your inventory is going to cost because you don't know whether you're going to have to pay a 10% tariff or 100% tariff. If you don't know what your inventory costs, how do you plan your cash flow?" said Davis.

Yoo said they're ordering more for now to get their goods in as fast as possible, and any pending orders from the factory, they're trying to rush it over. They're also trying to keep their prices stable and conserving on spending.

"It's our five-year anniversary today, which is such a wild thing to say, given the recent news," said Yoo. "So we have a 15% off sale going on right now, so I think that on top of it, we're really seeing more purchases in the short term, but I think in the long term, I think it will slow down inevitably."

She said that as an entrepreneur, she remains optimistic and is focused on producing a good product without having to raise costs and help her customers who rely on her.

"It's in our DNA, that there's no choice but to think positively about this. If you get stuck in the negative, then it clouds your mind into thinking what is possible and that's always an entrepreneur's dream. Like 'Ok, no matter what happens, what is possible for your business,'" said Yoo, who is also focused on taking care of her 5 employees, which also motivates her to keep going.

As for the future, she believes they'll weather the storm as they focus on providing ethical high quality products for their customers.

"For a lot of women, it’s not really a beauty product, something that’s optional for a lot of women, it’s something that they need from day-to-day to live to go to their corporate jobs, to feel like their selves again," said Yoo.

"What our focus right now is how can we keep the magic of a small business alive with all these changes going on," said Yoo.