Overturned Dump Truck Spills Debris Across Interstate 30 in West Fort Worth

A dump truck spilled debris across Interstate 30 in West Fort Worth after overturning Wednesday morning.

The truck crashed along westbound I-30 at Green Oaks Road, near Ridgmar Mall.

Video from a Texas Department of Transportation camera showed all but one westbound lane closed with traffic building past Bryant Irvin Road.

A MedStar EMS spokesman said one injured person was being rescued from the truck.

No further details were immediately available.

It's not clear when the freeway will reopen.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update on this developing story.

