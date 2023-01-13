Overnight Fire Torches 7-Bedroom Dallas House

Dallas firefighters worked to contain the spread of an early morning house fire Friday in North Oak Cliff.

The fire destroyed what is listed as a 7-bedroom home in the 600 block of Lancaster Avenue.

There were no injuries reported at the scene.

It is not yet clear whether anyone was living in the house.

The focus for Dallas Fire-Rescue for much of the firefight was to ensure that the flames did not spread to any neighboring buildings.