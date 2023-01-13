Dallas

Overnight Fire Torches 7-Bedroom Dallas House

It is not immediately clear whether anyone was living in the house in North Oak Cliff.

By Ben Russell

dallas-fire-rescue-generic-night
Metro

Dallas firefighters worked to contain the spread of an early morning house fire Friday in North Oak Cliff.

The fire destroyed what is listed as a 7-bedroom home in the 600 block of Lancaster Avenue.

There were no injuries reported at the scene.

It is not yet clear whether anyone was living in the house.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The focus for Dallas Fire-Rescue for much of the firefight was to ensure that the flames did not spread to any neighboring buildings.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas County
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us