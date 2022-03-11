Firefighters are investigating a blaze that damaged homes in Northeast Dallas on Friday morning.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, units responded to a 911 call regarding a structure fire at a home located at 8714 San Leandro Drive shortly after 1 a.m.

Officials said a neighbor who called 911 said that they heard a "loud bang" before they looked outside and saw the house across the street on fire.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they could see heavy fire coming from the one-story residence, officials said. The flames were also impacting a neighboring home.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, firefighters were able to bring the fire under control and declare it extinguished within the hour.

Officials said a woman in her 70s was inside the neighboring home at the time of the fire. She was not injured, and her home only suffered damage to the exterior.

The home where the fire began suffered significant damage, including a partially-collapsed roof, officials said.

According to officials, there are people known to be living at the damaged home, but it is not clear if anyone was there when the fire occurred.

Officials said firefighters and investigators will enter the home until there is daylight due to the structural instability of the home. This will help to optimize their search and investigative efforts, officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said the incident is currently under investigation.