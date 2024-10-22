Overnight Dallas warehouse fire damages several buildings

Dallas firefighters spent hours battling a large pallet fire near Dallas Love Field on Monday night.

The warehouse fire was reported at a commercial business complex, located at 1738 Empire Central Drive in Northwest Dallas, near Harry Hines Boulevard and Royal Lane.

According to Dallas Fire Rescue, multiple 911 callers reported what was believed to be grass or trees on fire, but when the firefighters arrived at the location, they reported that multiple pallets were burning.

Officials said the high winds allowed the fire to spread to the surrounding buildings, and flames and smoke could be seen from miles away.

Within an hour, the fire had escalated to a 3-alarm response, and approximately 60 to 70 firefighters responded to the scene to battle the flames, officials said.

According to officials, the fire continued well into Tuesday morning and was eventually contained to an area bordered by Empire Central, Oakbrook Boulevard, and Prudential Drive.

Officials said the fire damaged at least six commercial buildings as well as a transfer station.

No injuries have been reported in connection to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.