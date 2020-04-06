Dallas

Overnight Burglary Leaves Convenience Store Window Smashed in Dallas

The suspect drove their vehicle into the front of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Dallas

By Hannah Jones

A convenience store is damaged after an overnight smash-and-grab burglary in Dallas.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a burglary in progress at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 5950 S R L Thornton Service Road at approximately 1:30 a.m.

The suspect crashed their vehicle into the front of the store and stole multiple items, police said.

Police said that at least $200 worth of cigarettes appear to have been stolen from the store.

The suspect fled the scene, police said.

No further information was available.

