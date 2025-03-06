Over 1,000 volunteers to visit North Texas campuses for United Way's Reading Day

This Friday will be a special day for thousands of young minds across North Texas.

Volunteer readers will be stepping into 1,000 classrooms in DFW as part of Reading Day by the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas.

The annual event lines up numerous volunteers to read to over 20,000 children in the area. This year, more than 1,200 volunteers read to students at 47 campuses.

“Volunteers turn the simple act of reading into powerful moments of possibility for children,” said Jennifer Sampson, the McDermott-Templeton President and CEO of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas.

The event is part of the nonprofit’s goal to boost third-grade reading proficiency, a key milestone in a child’s education.

"We know that students who read on grade level by the third grade are five times more likely to graduate high school and be ready for college and career success," said Sampson. "So Reading Day is part of a bigger United Way education initiative that ensures students are prepared for the careers of tomorrow."

The United Way says early literacy has already improved by 15 percent in the last few years in North Texas, according to recent data, putting the community on track to reach a major education goal by 2030. This year marks 10 years since Reading Day’s inception.

But organizers say Friday’s event is about more than just books.

"Our readers inspire confidence, and they boost brain development for the children and students,” said Sampson. “When you open up a book, children's faces light up, and we're sending a message to our students that is really louder than words – and that is that their stories, their futures matter to all of us in North Texas."

In honor of the Dallas nonprofit’s centennial anniversary, Charlotte Jones of the Dallas Cowboys will serve as the Honorary Chair of this year's Reading Day and will make a special visit to a local school.

A few familiar faces from NBC 5 will also be reading to kids this Friday, including our own Laura Harris, Samantha Davies, and Alanna Quillen.

Reading Day is part of Aspire United Volunteer Series presented by Texas Instruments, leading up to this year’s Centennial anniversary for the nonprofit. Now through November, a series of volunteer opportunities will celebrate the organization’s first 100 years in Dallas.