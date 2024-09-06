Ovarian cancer awareness walk/run to celebrate survivors, unite caretakers and community

Ovarian cancer survivors and community volunteers in North Texas are preparing for their biggest community event and fundraiser of the year.

The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition will host its Together in Teal Run/Walk on Sept. 21, 2024.

Two-time cancer survivor Shannon Dasch says getting involved with the organization taught her how to advocate for the care she needed. She now encourages others who are impacted by ovarian cancer to join their community.

"Whether you are a patient, a survivor, a caregiver, you don't have to do this alone. We're here," said Dasch.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The coalition focuses on prevention efforts and improving the quality of life for survivors. Ovarian cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in women.

A big misconception about ovarian cancer is that there is a diagnostic and screening test available, and that is a huge misconception. There is not a test, you are not screened for it during your annual exam. So, I think it's really, really important for people to know their bodies." said Melissa Aucoin, National Ovarian Cancer Coalition CEO.

The Together in Teal Run/Walk is at the Sound at Cypress Waters on Sept. 21. Learn more here.