Out-of-Control Drivers Hit Pleasant Grove Property Twice

A Pleasant Grove couple fears for their safety after their home was hit twice by out-of-control drivers. They’re asking the city of Dallas for additional traffic protection.

“I thought an airplane hit the house,” LaToya Harper said about the second of the two accidents.

It was 2 a.m. when she jumped out of bed and began recording cell phone video of the scene in her front yard.

A red pickup truck slammed into their yard and shoved the Harpers' cars into their house.

It was the second time vehicles failed to stop and make the turn at the T intersection in front of their home.

“Months after, my wife couldn't sleep. She's waking up in the middle of the night thinking that somebody's going to run into the house,” Melvin Harper said.

The Harpers said the best they know, Dallas Police took no action against the drivers.

They asked the city of Dallas to install speed bumps on the street that leads to their accident-prone yard.

“Two or three would be nice but if they just put one speed bump to slow them down before they get to the stop sign, that’s what I would like to see,” LaToya Harper said.

The City of Dallas Transportation Department conducted an investigation and determined there was insufficient traffic on the street to require speed bumps.

The investigation did result in a new yellow caution sign in front of the Harpers' home, a new speed limit sign down the street and a request to Dallas Police for additional traffic enforcement in the area.

The Harpers believe the caution sign and big rocks they added to block their yard are not enough.

“I don't think so. I hope it helps, but I don't think it's going to do the job,” Melvin Harper said.

Police did not respond to a request Thursday about whether traffic enforcement was ever conducted.

The city of Dallas did not respond Thursday to a request for comment about the Harper’s ongoing request for more safety improvements.

The Harpers said surveillance video they recorded at their home contradicts the city’s traffic conclusions. The video shows heavy traffic on the street, with vehicles rumbling so loudly that neighbor car alarms were set off.

Melvin Harper said rising property taxes should be enough to pay for more safety. He said the couple still worries about passing vehicles after what they have seen.

“The trauma of just actually going through it, it changes your life really. Every time you hear a car revving up, you don't know what's going to happen,” he said.

The Harpers said they have been in touch with their city Councilmember Jaime Resendez, but Resendez told NBC 5 Thursday that he has no record of it and encouraged them to call his office.