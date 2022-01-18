OurCalling Releases Photo of Man ID'd as Synagogue Hostage Taker

OurCalling, a Dallas faith-based homeless shelter, has released a photograph that appears to show the man federal investigators say took four people hostage inside a Colleyville synagogue on Saturday.

The shelter said Tuesday that the photograph of Malik Faisal Akram was taken as he went through the intake process on Jan. 2, a night went outside temperatures were below freezing.

OurCalling said Akram arrived at the shelter at 10:01 p.m., gave them his name when he checked in, and said he was a homeless man in need of a place to stay. OurCalling said Akram spent the night and left the next day.

After Akram's name was released publicly and investigators identified him as homeless, OurCalling checked their records to see if they had a history with him and found that he'd stayed at their shelter on Jan. 2 under his real name.

Akram was reportedly seen talking with a mystery man who dropped him off at the shelter, but so far the FBI in Dallas has declined to comment on those reports.

Before the photo was shared publicly Tuesday, the shelter said they provided it, along with video from security cameras recording the intake process, to the FBI.

OurCalling said they, along with other community and religious organizations, acted in good faith and opened their doors to protect those needing shelter.

"We take security very seriously because we want to protect our most valuable neighbors. He misrepresented himself, like a wolf in sheep’s clothing," OurCalling said in a statement. "Now more than ever, OurCalling needs the support of the community as we help individuals out of their vulnerable state and off the streets."

A second Dallas homeless shelter, the Union Gospel Mission, has also declined to comment on reports that Akram spent time there too, saying that federal and local law enforcement asked shelter staff not to discuss the ongoing investigation.