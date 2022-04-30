OU Student and Denton Native One of Three Victims in Fatal Oklahoma Crash

A Denton native and meteorology student at the University of Oklahoma is one of three deaths in a fatal car collision on Interstate 35 in Oklahoma on Friday, officials confirmed.

Nicholas K. Nair of Denton, 20, and two passengers, Gavin Short, 19, and Drake Brooks, 22, were traveling southbound on Interstate 35 when the vehicle hydroplaned, losing control and departing to the off roads. The vehicle then stopped and was disabled on the left of the roadway when another vehicle struck it.

According to police reports, all three passengers were pinned in the vehicle for over five hours and were eventually extricated by the local Tonkawa Fire Department.

Nair, Short and Brooks were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to a local hospital, treated and later released.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.