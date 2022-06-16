Juneteenth

Original Copy of Juneteenth Document on Display in Dallas This Weekend

The Dallas Historical Society continues its 100th-anniversary celebration with a display of the original copy of Juneteenth General Order No. 3 document

The only known original copy of General Order No. 3, the document pronouncing all enslaved African-Americans living in Texas were free, will be on display in North Texas for Juneteenth weekend.

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States and was named a federal holiday last year.

On June 19, 1865, Gen. Gordon Granger stood at Galveston Bay and proclaimed freedom to those enslaved in Texas.

The copy of the order is a part of the permanent archives of the Dallas Historical Society housed in the Hall of State in Fair Park.

Formed in 1922, the Dallas Historical Society is the oldest organization in Dallas County committed to preserving the history of the region and presenting it to the public in new and exciting ways.

As part of the Dallas Historical Society's centennial anniversary celebration, the copy of the Juneteenth document will be on display in the Hall of Heroes at the Hall of State from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays from now through the end of July.

This article tagged under:

JuneteenthDallas Countyafrican american historyDallas Historical Society
