Organizations Urge Parents to Help Prevent Drownings

As we head into Memorial Day weekend and the summer, families are making plans to hit the pools, ponds and lakes.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has put a hold on vital swimming lessons local organizations normally host ahead of the busy swimming season.

But that's not stopping local organizations from saving lives.

The CDC says formal swimming lessons reduces the risk of drowning by 88% for preschoolers.

The problem -- there are too many preschoolers going into the summer right now that haven’t had their swim lessons yet this year.

That's why the YMCA of Metropolitan of Dallas is putting out videos, pushing for parents step in the role of lifeguarding and supervise their children at the pool more than ever before.

“I think we have to constantly remind parents that supervision around the pool is different than anything else you supervise your child doing. Drowning is quick and silent you have to keep your eyes on them at all times,” said Jen Pewitt, associate vice president of aquatics for YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. “We are encouraging parents to make sure you have those additional barriers around the home pools, whether it’s your home pool or grandma’s or neighbors."

The YMCA is also encouraging parents to download water watcher cards to make sure an adult is watching those kids.

In the meantime, YMCA of Metro Dallas plans to launch a phased reopening of locations starting June 1 after being closed for over two months.

That means there are also some ideas to work in swimming lessons, potentially in mid-June for young children.

“Where there’s hopefully going to be an opportunity to come and take swimming lessons and the skills are maybe done with the parent in the water and the instructor not in the water so that face-to-face contact is happening between the child and the parent. There’s some ideas out there,” said Pewitt.

Over in fort worth, swimming safety is going virtual.

Starting Thursday, the Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition is posting PSA-style videos to spread that same message of supervision.

The coalition is also planning to host free virtual swim classes on zoom starting this coming Tuesday and next Thursday.

James Fike, president of the FWDPC, said the pandemic could have a domino effect on drownings this summer.

“Because it’s quite possible that lifeguarded pools will be in short supply and that just means people are now going to congregate in their friends' backyard pool, friends apartment pool or river or lake that aren’t lifeguarded and that is just a recipe for bad things to happen,” he said. “Even if the pools re-open like the city pools, there’s a good chance that they’ll be at 25% or 50% capacity. People are going to be turned away and they’re not going to just stop swimming.“

To access the free virtual classes online, you just have to sign up on the coalition’s website by clicking here.