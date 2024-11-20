Organization fighting food insecurity in Dallas needs 250 turkeys by Friday

A nonprofit in Dallas that is addressing food insecurity is in need of a few extra birds to make Thanksgiving brighter for families.

Empowering the Masses is organizing a Thanksgiving Basket Drive this Saturday, Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Families who show up will get free holiday groceries on a first come, first serve basis.

No registration is required.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The nonprofit is short 250 turkeys to address the anticipated need this weekend.

They hope that anyone willing to donate a turkey can drop off the bird at their location on 3220 Samuell Boulevard in Dallas.

Empowering the Masses started as a food pantry operation out of a South Dallas Church in 2016 and has expanded over the years.

Most recently, the organization has received support by the Southern Dallas Thrives initiative by the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, PepsiCo and FritoLay. This allowed them to open a community market on Samuell Boulevard, an area that has is part of several areas in the city designated as a food desert.

A food desert is an area where there are a limited number of grocery stores and options to find healthy, fresh food.

"We're strategic because this used to be an old liquor store. And when we're talking about addressing the social determinants of health and the social drivers of health, that's one of the things that's causing our neighborhood not to be as healthy as they can be because there's a lack of access to healthy quality foods," said Tammy Johnson, executive director of Empowering the Masses.

The market allows families to "shop" for food in a format that looks and feels like a grocery store, instead of a food pantry. Families are guided by a shopping liaison who helps connect them with resources and even bags up their food instead of sending them off with a box.

"So that when they go home, they never had to explain to their children that they're experiencing food insecurity, they're none the wiser," said Johnson. "And I feel like there's dignity in that. It's a hand-up and not a handout."

The nonprofit is also in need of volunteers for this Saturday's effort, as well as the continued distributions throughout the holiday season.

Click here for more information on getting involved.