Oreo Is Releasing a Strawberry Frosted Donut Flavor in March

There’s no denying that the world could use a bit of brightness right now, and one classic cookie brand is bringing on all the sprinkles for spring.

Oreo, which is no stranger to seasonal limited-edition flavors, will be launching Strawberry Frosted Donut flavored Oreo cookies in March, just in time for Easter.

These cookies will feature a double layer of pink colored, strawberry-flavored creme with rainbow sprinkles, and doughnut-flavored creme, too. The packaging also mentions glitter being in the pink creme, which is pretty much as cheerful as a cookie can get.

Oreo never seems to stop rolling out fun new spins on the classic variety — in fact, the brand has released 65 new flavors since 2012 — and that’s deliberate. Justin Parnell, the senior director of the Oreo brand, said in a recent interview with The New York Times that the brand tries to "excite our fans and drive growth through flavor innovation," and the novelty flavors often have a bit of a cyclical effect.

“When we do it well, it drives our classic Oreo cookie, as well as the sales of the limited edition,” Parnell said of the brand’s limited-edition flavors, which have ranged in recent years from red Oreos in partnership with fashion brand Supreme to Lady Gaga-themed cookies.

Whether it’s cookies to support on the U.S. Olympic team, a gingerbread variety, Java Chip or Chocolate Hazelnut flavors, Oreo always seems to step up to the plate.

If you do happen upon these Oreos, doughnut hesitate to grab them. They are going to be available nationwide, wherever Oreo is sold, but only for a limited time.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: