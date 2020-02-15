Oprah Winfrey’s ‘2020 Vision’ Tour Makes Dallas Stop

Oprah Winfrey made a stop in Dallas on Saturday as part of her nine-city tour help people design their vision for 2020.

Winfrey partnered with WW, or Weight Watchers Reimagined, to bring the day of wellness to North Texas as part of the Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour.

An estimated 17,000 people buzzed with excitement inside the American Airlines Center ahead of Winfrey's appearance featuring actress Tracee Ellis Ross as her special guest.

“She has that positive light that she inspires everyone with,” Cesar Ordonez said.

Long lines of fans braved the cold, and one couple put hiking and skiing injuries aside to see Winfrey.

“I’m happy to be here for eight hours, or however long it’s going to be," said Tonya Cumbee, who was injured in a hiking accident and using a knee scooter. "Nothing is keeping us from coming here."

In a sea of women there was Jeff Pappas.

“I figured if I go to this, I can drag my wife to see Iron Maiden, so we kind of even it out,” he said.

A dance party energized the crowd before Winfrey took center stage.

“Oprah is literally the influencer that connects so many different people together — brings so many healthy, needed conversations in the community,” Amanda Sargent said.

Among her onstage guests were cheerleaders from Navarro County College who were featured in the Netflix series "Cheer."

The next stop in Winfrey's national tour will be Feb. 22 in San Francisco, Calif., with special guest Kate Hudson.