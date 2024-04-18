A tense exchange during Tuesday's commissioner's court meeting between Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare and Commissioner Alisa Simmons is spilling into the community.

The exchange happened as Simmons was voicing her concern over an agenda item: A contract approval for O'Hare's office for professional services from Noah Betz, a political strategist.

In his response to Simmons, O'Hare brought up Simmons' X account, accusing her of using her staff to Tweet political messages.

As Simmons quipped back, O'Hare said, “I'm the one talking now, so, you'll sit there and be quiet and listen while I'm talking, and then you can talk later."

"You won't tell me when you will have to talk," Simmons replied.

"Words and phrases that are permeated with racial overtones," said Michael Bell, with Unity in the Community Coalition of Tarrant County on Thursday morning.

He and other community civil rights leaders held a press conference in front of the County Administration Building on East Weatherford Street.

“Judge O'Hare's misogynistic and racialistic actions towards Commissioner Simmons demonstrates a level of disrespect that does not bode well for the future of court proceedings," Bell said.

A spokesperson for O'Hare's office sent NBC 5 a reply on his behalf:

"The Commissioner of Precinct 2 has a history of alleging unfounded racism. Recently, she chose to withhold funding from a road project in the City of Kennedale, over what she claims are racist hiring practices. Last September, she claimed Court members were racist for choosing a County Administrator with an exemplary seven-year service record with Tarrant County over someone with no county government experience. This Commissioner also alleged racism when she unsuccessfully sued the Tarrant County 9-1-1 District in 2014, where her claims were thrown out of court by a federal judge.

This Commissioner regularly uses foul language in meetings, including cussing and yelling at the County Administrator during the April 2 public meeting.

This is a sideshow instigated by a Commissioner who repeatedly votes against public safety initiatives, including a recent vote against providing bulletproof vests for our dedicated law enforcement professionals.

The focus should be on important issues facing the people of Tarrant County. Judge O’Hare will continue to focus on providing property tax relief to everyone in Tarrant County, maintaining law and order for everyone in Tarrant County, running an efficient responsible government, and promoting Tarrant County as the best place to live in America for all."

Simmons said she doesn't expect an apology from O'Hare.

"What I do expect is professionalism and respect," she said after Thursday's press conference.

Simmons said she didn't know about the event ahead of time, but was grateful for the support.

"I was elected by the people just like all of the court members. So, if I call into question, what I consider inappropriate fiscal decisions, I'm going to do that. And, I'm going to do that without being yelled at, put down, disrespected. It just will not be tolerated," she said.

"To have that type of behavior, it is absolutely unacceptable. It is not acceptable. We will not stand and condone it," said Estella Williams, Fort Worth-Tarrant County NAACP President.

The group is calling on neighbors to speak up at the next commissioners meeting, scheduled for May 7.

“Mr. O’Hare’s tenure has been one of incessant bullying, and attempt after attempt to ride roughshod over his other colleagues on the court, especially county Commissioner Alisa Simmons,” Bell said. "Judge O'Hare must be held accountable for his oppressive and toxic behavior."

“Today, we are serving notice that this is a time for change," said Pastor Kennedy Jones, president of the NAACP Arlington chapter.

You can watch Tuesday's meeting here.