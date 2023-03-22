Opioids, Including Fentanyl, a Leading Cause in Child Poisoning Deaths

It was Sept. 17, 2022, when Brandi Melo sent her son, 13-year-old Kaysen Villarreal, to a sleepover.

That night, Melo said they texted each other ‘I love you.’

The next morning, her older son called to tell her that Kaysen was dead.

“Kaysen had told his friends that he had a headache and his friends gave him a blue pill and told him it was Aleve,” said Melo.

Instead, it was a fentanyl-laced pill.

"Nothing's the same without him, nothing. He was my best friend,” she said.

Until then, Melo said she’d never heard of the synthetic opioid the CDC reported killed nearly 72,000 Americans in 2021.

"It's scary. It's just scary. There have been younger kids than Kaysen since this happened,” said Melo.

This month, a study published in the Journal of Pediatrics said opioids, including fentanyl, are now the most common cause of poisoning deaths among kids five and under. It’s a trend North Texas Poison Center Clinical Educator Anelle Menendez said they’ve noticed in recent years as specialists field dozens of calls a day.

"In about 2005, 24% of the fatalities that occur in children under the age of five, were due to opiates,” said Menendez. "After being in the thick of this for several years, as you can imagine, the numbers have gone up, because there's so much more access to opiates nowadays."

Unlike teenagers, who are often poisoned taking a fentanyl pill disguised as something else, Menendez said most cases involving young children happen in the home.

In nearly every case, she said a toddler got into a bottle a parent believed was out of their reach.

“The parent obviously wasn't meaning any harm or anything. They were just not educated enough to keep the medication properly put away,” she said. “As a clinician, those are the ones that stick the most and it's unfortunate because it is totally preventable.”

According to the CDC, signs of an opioid overdose include:

Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils.”

Falling asleep or losing consciousness.

Slow, weak or no breathing.

Choking or gurgling sounds.

Limp body.

Pale, blue or cold skin.

After burying her own baby, Melo urges fentanyl is a problem no parent can ignore.

"It's not just my problem. It's not just the cops' problem. It's not just the schools' problem. It's the whole community as a whole. We need to stand together and fight for our babies,” said Melo.

The North Texas Poison Center, located in Parkland Memorial Hospital, keeps its hotline open 24/7 to help callers with questions or concerns about potentially deadly substances.

The hotline can be reached at 1-800-222-1222.