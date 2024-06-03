NBC 5 and Telemundo 39's - Clear the Shelters Initiative, is a proud partner of Operation Kindness, the no-kill animal shelter. For years Operation Kindness has been offering a safe environment for our shelter pets to find a second home. This 2024 Operation Kindness is announcing the grand opening of their Lifesaving Partnerships Hub in Dallas on June 6th. This state-of-the-art facility is set to revolutionize the way we support our furry friends and the shelters that care for them.

Located near southern Dallas, the Lifesaving Partnerships Hub will serve as a beacon of hope and a game-changer in the world of animal welfare. The hub will offer much-needed veterinary support for our shelter partners, with a brand-new medical and surgery suite that will ensure our four-legged friends receive the care they deserve. It will also serve as a hub for interstate animal transport, providing a safe and efficient way to connect rescues and find loving homes for our furry companions.

And the best part? The Lifesaving Partnerships Hub will also house a pet food pantry and outreach program, ensuring that the families in southern Dallas have access to the resources they need to keep their beloved pets healthy and happy.

The grand celebration is open to the public and will give viewers a sneak peek at this transformative new facility. Mark your calendars for Thursday, June 6th at 10 am.

For more information, you can visit HERE.

Operation Kindness

Lifesaving Partnerships Hub:

Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

Thursday, June 6

10 am – 12 pm

Terre Colony Ct.

Dallas, TX 75212