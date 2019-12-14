Operation Christmas Gift 2019 to Help Thousands of Homeless and Less Fortunate Families

A few days before Christmas, the homeless and less fortunate in Dallas-Fort Worth are being invited to a birthday party for Jesus.

But they are the special guests receiving gifts.

It's called Operation Christmas Gift 2019, and it will be held Saturday Dec. 21 at the Dallas Convention Center.

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend.

Those in need will get new shoes, socks, sleeping bags and blankets. They can also get haircuts and flu shots.

It's all being put on by Susie Jennings, the founder and president of Operation Care International.

"When they come to our event they can feel love,” Jennings said.

Her husband suffered from depression and died by suicide.

Now, she wants to use her loss to uplift others.

“They are loved,” Jennings said. “They are accepted. We wash feet. We give them food, haircuts, makeovers. It changes their perspective knowing somebody cares. And God cares and that's the fuel that makes me keep on going."

The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A few thousand homeless children are also expected at the event. The organization still needs donations of children's coats, athletic shoes, toys or money.

For more information on how to donate click here.