operation care

Operation Care International Which Helps Homeless, Now In Need of a Helping Hand

The nonprofit is losing vital donated warehouse space

By Vince Sims

NBC 5 News

Operation Care International is known for hosting more than 10,000 homeless and people in need during their huge Christmas party events held at the Dallas Convention Center.

But the organization also supplies other shelters year-round from their 10,000 square foot warehouse space that's been donated to them for the past 15 years.

It's where they store about 400 pallets of essentials items that go to those in need.

But now this donated space is coming to an end.

“He has some challenges in his life because of this COVID and health challenges so he could not do it anymore," Operation Care International founder and President Susie Jennings explained.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Jennings explains the impact of losing the warehouse space.

“It's so important because if we lose the warehouse we could not give away to our partners, 41 shelters and ministries, and that impacts thousands of people in Dallas Fort Worth," Jennings said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

mask mandate 2 hours ago

Dallas ISD Superintendent Says District Will Continue With Mask Mandate Despite Texas Supreme Court Decision

car crash 3 hours ago

Man Dies After His Vehicle Caught Fire on a Dallas Service Road

She's worked out an agreement to be able to rent the space until the end of September. This gives her some time to find another option.

"We really need a 10,000 square feet warehouse to store our 400 pallets of goods,” Jennings said. “If anyone could help us financially so we could pay for our moving and the warehouse if we have to rent the warehouse we need funding."

Helping others has been her mission that she vows to continue. But for now, she's the one needing help.

“So I beg you please help our homeless in Dallas,” Jennings said. “If we do not find this warehouse we are going to lose these products and that will be a lot of thousands of lives that could not be helped especially during this pandemic."

If you’d like to learn more about Operation Care International, you can click here to go to their website.

This article tagged under:

operation carenonprofitdonationshomeless services
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us