‘Operation Airdrop’ Scratched in Fort Worth Due to Weather; Tribute Goes on

Heavy rain across Fort Worth put a damper on plans for a team of parachutists to jump over the city as part of tribute to fallen military heroes and the front line healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Woke up this morning and was feeling really great until I saw the clouds,” parachutist Mike Elliott said.

Elliott is president of the All Veteran Group, and was hoping to jump despite inclement weather, but scratched the flight when the rain continued to pick up. Despite the cancellation, the group still performed a flag ceremony at Panther Island Pavilion.

“We’ve got to think about these veterans who are the ones on the front line and the first responders who have to make a snap decision while we get the chance to rest usually,” Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said.

Also in attendance was Mike Sanborn, president of Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth. For him, the Memorial Day demonstration was another reminder of all the support currently behind healthcare workers.

“Morale has honestly never been higher because they feel the community support and feel they are being supported at every level,” Sanborn said.