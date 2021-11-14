Opening Statements Begin Monday in Capital Murder Trial of Accused Serial Killer Billy Chermirmir

Opening statements get underway Monday in the capital murder trial of alleged serial killer Billy Chemirmir.

Chermirmir, 48, is charged in the killings of 18 elderly North Texans over more than two years.

Families have had to wait more than three years for their day in court.

M.J. Jennings will be in the Frank Crowley Criminal Courts Building with other victims’ family members when the trial for Chemirmir gets underway.

“We have to have some closure – I have to have some closure,” Jennings said.

The path to closure could begin Monday.

“I think the first time I see him on the video screen, I’m sure we’ll have some things to say,” Jennings said.

Her mother, 83-year old Leah Corken was found dead in her upscale independent living facility in August 2016. Detectives say Chermirmir smothered his victims with a pillow and then stole jewelry.

Chemirmir was arrested in 2018 after one of his victims survived and told police. Investigators then pieced together a series of elderly deaths dating back to 2016.

Prosecutors will present the first trial, the killing of 81-year old Lu Thi Harris, to a Dallas County jury this week.

George Millner is a Dallas criminal defense attorney not associated with the case. He said he expected jurors will react to evidence presented in the trial in a similar way to a child abuse case.

“If the jury really believes he did this, they’re going to hate him,” Millner said. “It’s going to infuriate people. The jury is going to be visibly mad.”

Chemirmir maintains his innocence but families of the multiple loved ones he’s accused of killing are confident prosecutors have enough to send him to prison.

“To know that he is going to be behind bars for the rest of his life by the end of the week probably - gives me some peace, some justice for mom,” Jennings said.