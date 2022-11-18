Open Container Ban in Fort Worth Begins Friday

An open container ban is set to begin Friday in Fort Worth.

People leaving bars in the West 7th entertainment district can no longer take their drinks with them when they walk out.

Some businesses and people who live in the area have expressed that the ban will help with safety issues they've been experiencing in this area.

The ban was passed unanimously by city council last week.

Texas doesn't ban public alcohol consumption but cities have the authority to ban open containers in certain business districts.

According to the city, there has been a sharp increase in the crime rate by as much as 15 percent – as well as a spike in underage drinking – during just the first 10 months of this year.

Robert Alldredge, Fort Worth assistant police chief, said in a recent meeting that most of the crimes committed in the West 7th district outside of bars were by young people – many drinking illegally -- and loitering.

When the bars let out, he said confrontations would occur. It even escalated into a shooting over the summer.

"So right now, sometimes it's hard to determine someone who is 18, 19 or 20 years old. And if we approach them, unless we have a definitive clue that they're under 21 years of age, we can't really ask for their ID. They don't have to provide it unless we can really prove they are violating the law. It's really difficult,” he said. “So our goal with this is really just to discourage the loitering in that area."

The new ordinance is in effect for an area bounded by University Drive and Carroll Street on the west, Fifth and Weisenberger streets on the north, the railroad tracks on the east and Lancaster Avenue on the south.

Beginning this weekend, possession of an open container or public consumption of alcohol will be a Class C misdemeanor. Fines can be up to $500.