On Thursday, June 19, Opal Lee, Unity Unlimited, Inc., NBC 5, and Telemundo 39, celebrate Juneteenth at Opal’s Walk for Freedom.

The walk features a new, scenic route in Fort Worth that starts at Farrington Field, passes by the Botanic Garden, Dickie’s Arena, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, the Kimbell Art Museum, the cultural district and Casa Mañana.

Dr. Opal Lee, also known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," will not lead the walk this year; however, her granddaughter, Dione Sims, will pick up the torch and lead the walk.

WHAT IS A 'OPAL'S WALK FOR FREEDOM'?

Opal Lee, a now 98-year-old social activist, retired school teacher and counselor started the movement to make Juneteenth an official federal holiday when she was 89. She walked many miles to Washington D.C. in her effort to designate Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

Known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," Lee made history when she was present as President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law making June 19th of every year a national holiday.

Opal's Walk for Freedom is 2.5 miles symbolizing the two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation it took for news and enforcement of freedom to reach enslaved people in Texas in 1865.

WHO IS OPAL LEE?

Lee was a 2022 Nobel Peace Prize nominee and earlier this year she was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor. On May 11, 2024, Lee received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Southern Methodist University.

A painting of Lee now hangs in the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. alongside portraits of Abraham Lincoln, Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass.

Last year, Lee received the keys to a new home built where her childhood home once stood. It was burned down by an angry mob 85 years ago.

Lee has been instrumental in continuing the push to educate the masses about Juneteenth, especially children with the publishing of her children’s book, Juneteenth: A Children’s Story.

Lee continues her mission pushing for equality and continuing to educate others through her annual Juneteenth walk every summer.

HOW YOU CAN WATCH 'OPAL'S WALK FOR FREEDOM' COVERAGE

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 will have reporters along the route in Dallas Fair Park, giving you a front-row seat to Opal's Walk for Freedom. The coverage will be hosted by NBC 5 anchors Laura Harris and Brittney Johnson.

NBC 5 will carry live Opal's Walk for Freedom coverage from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. over-the-air on NBC 5 as well as on the "NBC Dallas Fort Worth News" 24/7 live streaming channel, which is also available for viewing on Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, Local Now, TCLtv+ and Pluto. Peacock premium subscribers could also stream live.

Opal’s Walk for Freedom is produced by Unity Unlimited, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are proud media sponsors.

For more information, click HERE.