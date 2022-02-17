Opal Lee Reads to Students for ‘100+ Days of Reading'

Opal Lee read to Peterson Elementary students in Fort Worth on Tuesday for the school's '100+ Days of Reading' event.

Considered the "Grandmother of Juneteenth", she read from her book "Opal Lee and What It Means to be Free."

Ms. Lee answered questions from students after reading from her book.

Her visit was part of a school program inviting community members to read to students.

The school said they wanted Ms. Lee's visit to provide students with the opportunity to hear about the importance of literacy from a published author.

February coincides with Black History Month, providing students a time to discuss Ms. Lee's lifelong advocacy on behalf of Black Americans.