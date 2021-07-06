Opal Lee visited the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History last month to see a new display case created in her honor.

The "Grandmother of Juneteenth," Lee marched for years in Fort Worth and worked for decades on a movement to make Juneteenth a national holiday, before joining president Joe Biden as he signed a bill formally establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday last month.

The new display case is called "Opal Lee: Social Impact Leader" and showcases artifacts from Lee's walks raising awareness for Juneteenth, including shoes worn on her walk to Washington.

"What an honor it was to have Fort Worth's very own Ms. Opal Lee - civil rights icon, activist, educator and community leader - to the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History," Marianne Auld, the museum's board chair, said in a statement.

