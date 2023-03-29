Dallas

Opal Lee Among North Texans Honored With 2023 NCAA Legends and Legacy Community Award

By Vince Sims

NBCDFW.com

The Women's NCAA Tournament is in town this week, but taking center court Wednesday night were the NCAA Legends and Legacy Community Award honorees who include the grandmother of Juneteenth and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Opal Lee.

"It's humbling. You know that, don't you?” Lee said. “It's just delightful that people are beginning to listen. You know, I started off walking from Fort Worth to Washington, D.C." 

The award recognizes local community builders making a difference in and around their cities.

Leaders like Nick Marino Jr. founder of Tango Charities. More than 6 million meals have been served by 90,000 volunteers. He says this award is for them.

"I feel like this isn't an award for myself,” Marino said. “It's an award for every single person that has given up that time to make an impact in their community by putting food on the table for those that are in need."

The evening is about celebrating all their work, be it in sports, like Acheil Tac who is a former UNT basketball player serving as a mentor and speaker for women in sports.

Or education, like Byron Sanders, the founder of the organization Big Thought which is closing the opportunity gaps to empower youth.

(l-r) Nick Marino, Jr. founder of Tango Charities, Achiel Tac former UNT basketball player, Dr. Opal Lee, grandmother of Juneteenth, Byron Sanders founder of Big Thought

It's all important work that has landed these community leaders the title of legends.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 6 mins ago

Copper Thieves Cut Lines Resulting in Phone, Internet Outage in Oak Cliff

cresson 10 mins ago

Local Firefighters See First Over-the-Counter Opioid Overdose Treatment as ‘Big Step' in Fentanyl Fight

"Anything with the word 'legend' in it feels -- I feel unworthy,” Sanders said. “I'm just so blessed that somebody out there thought enough of what I've been fortunate to do in serving my community and putting my name in the hat."

They all are inspired to continue doing their good deeds.

"I tell you, there's work to be done,” Lee said. We can't sit on our laurels."

To learn more about the awardees and their work click here.

This article tagged under:

DallasNCAANCAA tournamentMarch Madnesscollege basketball
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us