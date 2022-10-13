Irving

Only One North Texas City Listed Among 50 Safest in the Country in New Ranking

Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. this week and this North Texas city made the top 50

By Elvira Sakmari

Irving, Texas

A Dallas suburb cracked the Top 50 safest cities in the country in a new ranking and several other North Texas cities made the longer list.

Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday. Irving ranked 49th on the list. While Grand Prairie (55), Plano (79), Arlington (95), Fort Worth (129), Garland (132) and Dallas (166) also made the list.

Wallethub said its ranking looked at more than 180 cities in the country, using 42 "key indicators of safety." The group included the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state.

The ranking used what Wallethub said were "three key dimensions": home and community safety, natural-disaster risk, and financial safety. The key indicators ranged from the percentage of people fully vaccinated to assaults per capita to unemployment rates to road quality and more.

"Threats to safety in the U.S. come in many forms, from the continued presence of the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters to mass shootings and traffic accidents," the group stated.

Under the ranking, New England had five of the 10 safest cities. Columbia, Maryland, was listed as the safest city, followed by Nashua, New Hampshire, and Laredo, Texas.

Here are the top five safest cities, according to the list:

  1. Columbia, Maryland
  2. Nashua, New Hampshire
  3. Laredo, Texas
  4. Portland, Maine
  5. Warwick, Rhode Island

You can also see the full ranking here.

