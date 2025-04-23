In a rare one-on-one interview in his office at the Diocese of Dallas, Bishop Edward Burns reflected on Pope Francis’ time leading the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

“He was very warm, hospitable, very authentic and most genuine,” Burns said. “While he had a global mind and served as the universal shepherd, he knew what was happening in communities.”

Burns said he saw that firsthand during a visit of Texas Bishops to the Vatican a few years ago.

“He called an attendant over and whispered something to him and then continued to engage us in conversation. The attendant came back with a white bag and sat it down right next to him [Pope Francis]. When all of a sudden, Pope Francis picks up the bag and gets up. He starts walking straight towards one of our Bishops from El Paso. The Holy Father knew about the shooting of the 23 people at the Walmart there and in that bag were 23 rosaries. He told the Bishop to give them to the families of the victims.”

In February, Pope Francis penned a letter to the Bishops across the country regarding his thoughts on immigration. Burns said the Pontiff made his stance very clear.

“It was important for him that we, the shepherds in the church, know that we accompany people on their journey and in sending the message. It’s important that we acknowledge every country has a right to protect its borders and every family has a right to a better life. Therein lies Pope Francis’ need to challenge countries,” Burns said.

That was also evident with other marginalized communities. People who often times feel on the fringe of society. Burns said one of those was the LGBTQ+ community.

“Pope Francis was emphatic about proclaiming that no one is excluded from God’s love. He often times went off script. He would just speak from the heart. He would shoot from the hip and he was sincere,” Burns said.

Following the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday, the Church dictates that the Papal Conclave must begin within two weeks. It’s a secretive assembly of Cardinals at the Vatican to choose the next Pope. Burns explained why the ritual, which is centuries old, is shrouded in secrecy.

“The way they pick who the next leader of the Roman Catholic Church will be is important to happen in solitude. It is important that they pray as the cardinals gather. They just don't take out little voting pads. They enter into prayer."

The man who has overseen many of the rites after Pope Francis’ passing and the Conclave will be Cardinal Kevin Farrell. Farrell was named a Cardinal in 2016 and then was nominated as camerlengo in 2019. Before being appointed to Cardinal, he was the Bishop of the Diocese of Dallas before Burns.

“I cherish the fact that he is a churchman. He is basically the executor of the Vatican in between Popes. I texted him on Monday and just told him that he has the prayers of the Diocese of Dallas. Of course, I didn’t expect a text back, he is a little busy,” Burns said.

Pope Francis once said, "When there’s division, there’s death." Burns said that sentence is a bold depiction of how he lived his life and papacy, in hopes of bridging the gap where differences of opinion lived.

“We are called to be one and in the oneness of the human family. In the oneness of humanity that when there is chaos, when there is division. We have to stay one, he was very prophetic in his words,” Burns said.

Burns will celebrate a memorial mass in honor of Pope Francis on Monday, April 28, at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Downtown Dallas at 7:00 p.m.